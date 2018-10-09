THIS Is How You’re Going To Get The Life You Want

156 SHARES Facebook ezfqzteqtwvvwbfcxetcvqfavbrytxaxyscza Twitter VIEWS

So, you’re not really living your dream life yet? Well, you’re not the only one. Because there are so many of us that aren’t really in the ideal position either. Maybe you’re someone that has always thought that they would get to a particular place in their lives or that wanted to follow a certain career path. But you never did. Or maybe you’re someone that wanted to look or feel a certain way. But you never do. Or maybe you’re just feeling lost. And you’d love more than anything to feel un-lost? Then it’s time to take action.

Because that’s the thing about being off track or having the realization that you’re not really where you want to be. You’ll stay there unless you do something about it. You will continue to feel stuck unless you do something about it. You will not be able to live that life unless you decide right now, today, right here, that you are going to do it. You have to make a conscious decision to change and go after what you want. You have to choose it.

And sometimes, there will be a catalyst for your change. Sometimes you will be in poor health or you’ll go through a breakup or you’ll start having anxiety attacks. And then you will realize that you need to do something about it. And that’s why you’re here. Because you are ready. You want to get the life that you’ve always dreamt of having. And you’re ready to do something about it. So let’s think about what it will take for you to do exactly that.

Know What You Want

So the very first thing is that you’re going to want to be very aware of what you want – and very specific about it too. Because if you’re going to make changes and you’re going to get that life that you want, you have to know what it looks like. You have to know what you want to achieve, what your life looks like, and as you’re thinking about it, be specific.

Create A Vision Board

One way that you can start to get specific about things, is by creating a vision board. By having a vision board, you get to pin up images of what you want. The kind of house you want, the area you want to live in, the vacations you want to take, the way you want to look, and anything else that you want to bring into your life. So think about bringing what you want in your mind onto a physical vision board.

Start To Journal

Then from here, you may benefit from journaling. Because right now, you will find that it’s hard to change where you are today, to get to where you want to be tomorrow. But by writing things down, recording your day and your thoughts in the mornings, you may be able to make more conscious changes to get the life you want.

Be Grateful

Something that is absolutely going to help you to do this and to get to where you want to be, is gratitude. Gratitude may seem a little strange when you first practice it, but when you start to be thankful about everything you already have, you will be in the best possible place to bring everything else that you want your way.

Pick Your Dream Career

And then you need to think about making the first step. You can start anywhere, but one area that you might like to think about is starting with your career. Because you spend so much time working, so it’s going to be important for you to go after your dream job. So what is it? What is it that you want to do with your job? Really give this some serious thought and work out what you might need to do to change careers.

Retrain

And yes, you may need to retrain. You may need to think about going back to school or taking an online course or just getting yourself in the best possible position to change careers. If you are working on yourself and building your skills, you’re growing and you can make this work out for you.

Network

It’s also hugely beneficial for you to start networking too. You will want to think about what you can do to meet people that are going to help you to grow. People that you can learn from. People that may end up bringing new opportunities to you. Because building a huge support network is only ever a positive thing for your business.

Get Your Finances Together

From here, you may then want to take a look at your financial situation. How is it looking? Do you need to work on your finances a little more? Do you need to get out of debt or earn more? Just sit down with yourself, don’t beat yourself or feel pressurized, but definitely identify where you are today, and then work out what your ideal situation looks like. Because then, you can put a plan in place to get there.

Get Your Health Together

And then, there’s your health. And this really, REALLY matters. It can make a huge difference to your abilities to work on everything else in this list. So think about what you need to do to get your health together. Do you need to lose weight or cut out sugar? Do you need to eat more or lose bad habits? Try to think about what is going to make your personal health levels much better.

Stay Committed

Then from here, you’re 100% going to want to think about what you can do to stay committed to your health. One thing that can help you here is just being consistent with your exercise. It doesn’t matter what kind of workouts that you’re doing, you just need to do them. Because when you can commit to a workout, it’s so beneficial for your energy levels and a healthy mindset.

Take Care Of Yourself

As a step on from that, you’ll want to think about what you can do to take better care of yourself. Because the happier and healthier you are, the better you will feel overall in life. It’s also going to help you to feel motivated to go after what you want. So does this mean you need to eat better or get more sleep? Should you be pampering yourself or finding a stress-reliever for this?

So from here, you have to be very specific about what you want personally. Think about what YOUR life looks like to YOU. You need to be confident about what you want. Do you want a vasectomy or do you want a family? Do you want to travel or build a family life somewhere? Do you want to find your spiritual side or lose it? Just try to recognize your needs and manage them in the best possible way.

Develop Yourself

It’s also super important for you to develop yourself. If you want your ideal life and you want to be happy, you have to be the best possible version of yourself. You’ll want to grow as a person, develop your personality and your mindset so that you are in the best possible position that you can be in.

Develop Your Relationship

And not only that, but you absolutely need to make sure that you can develop your relationship too. You will want to think about how you need to change or what action you need to take to be happier in your marriage or your courtship or whatever else. Because if your relationship matters to you, you will want it to be in the strongest position possible.

Move Forward

And then, you absolutely need to make sure that you’re ready to move forward. Because you can only ever think and research and plan so much. There’s a limit. And then you need to change and move forward. You need to act. You’ll want to work out which of these points matters to you the most, and then start applying them to your life. And sure, it’s scary. Sure, change and the unknown and different things are scary, but if you want to get the life you really want, you have to move forward.

So there you have it. If you’re someone that wants to be able to follow your dreams and create an incredible life and actually do all of the things that you have always dreamt of doing, you need to act now. Today. Right this second. Yes, it’s okay for you to feel stuck right now. But after finishing this post, you have the ideas and the resources, and you know which areas of your life you need to work on. So embrace everything, start taking steps, and begin to create the life that you absolutely love. There’s nothing so great at reaching your potential.