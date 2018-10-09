Funny Photos That Sum Up U.S. State’s Perfectly

Each and every one of the 50 US states has its own weird and wonderful character.
What might be a commonplace sight in Alabama or West Virginia might raise an eyebrow or two in Florida or California. It’s what makes the US what it is and we wouldn’t have it any other way.
These hilarious images below have perfectly captured the character of the state to a tee! Check them out and you’ll see what we mean.
Only in Alabama would you come across a fishing boat like this one. A floating raft made out of some wood, a propeller, floats and everyone’s favourite mascot, Big Al the elephant. Happy fishing!