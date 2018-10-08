BBC To Release Breathtaking “Dynasties” Documentary

85 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

BBC has produced some of the best nature documentaries the world has ever seen. The Natural History Unit division of BBC has created fascinating masterpieces including Blue Planet and Planet Earth II. Many thought it would be awhile before another breathtaking product was released. But no, BBC is once again giving us exactly what we wanted with Dynasties.

BBC’s nature documentaries routinely feature David Attenborough as a soothing, intellectual narrator. That must be at least half the reason everyone loves these films so much. The upcoming release will have Attenborough’s voice detailing the stories of the world’s endangered species. Each episode of Dynasties (of which there are five) will focus on a widely celebrated yet endangered animal.

The mini-series will include stories on emperor penguins in the Arctic tundra, chimpanzees in the Senegalese Sahara, lions of Kenya’s Masai Mara savannah, wolves on Zimbabwe’s Zambezi River, and tigers in Bandhavgarh, India’s dense jungles. From the animals and locations alone, this documentary sounds like it will be quite epic. Add in Attenborough’s voice and an intense soundtrack, and Dynasties will be the talk of the globe.

Take a look at the trailer below.

Impressive, right? Below is what Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content, had to say about the upcoming film:

“The wonderful David Attenborough will inspire audiences once again when he brings the natural world to life on BBC One with Dynasties. Four years in the making, capturing extraordinary family dynamics and behavior, I hope these intimate animal dramas will connect with audiences just as Blue Planet II and Planet Earth II did.”

Any film involving both David Attenborough and BBC is sure to be spectacular. Every single documentary they do is detail-oriented, enthralling, and moving. You won’t want to miss this when it airs at the end of November!

