The Problem With English

Featured Image Via
If you’re English-speaking, setting up a business in the UK may seem like an easy way to avoid the potential language barrier issues connected to setting up in other countries.
The difference between Anglo-English and other versions can be quite confusing but it is something you need to overcome if you want to successfully communicate with other businesses and consumers.
Tomato-Tomatoe
The spelling difference in various forms of English may seem like a minor problem, but not addressing it creates unwanted attention and simply does not look good. The English language can be one of the most complex languages to learn, considering how old it is. The lexical and syntactical rules are hypocritical and at times can make no sense whatsoever.
Rules
In school, British children learn different spelling rules to help them remember the correct ways to spell. One that is popular in the UK is ‘I before E except after C’ – which does what it says on the tin.
Words with c conform to the rule e.g; receive, receipt, ceiling. Words without also conform; believe, fierce, friend.
BUT! Confusingly, there are some exceptions to the rule with c; science, sufficient. And exceptions without c; foreign, their, weird.
The lack of consistency makes successful navigation of the spelling rules seem inconceivable. Or should that be inconcievable?! (I was right the first time)
Just make sure you proof-read everything with a U.K. English spellchecker or dictionary and learn which words are common mistakes. Or just hope the recipient of your writing is equally as baffled.
Exports and imports
If you want to make it big in business the key is using the common ground to your advantage. Of course, there are small differences, but overall consumers love the same thing whether in the US or the UK.
Online businesses suffer just as much from this distinction as anyone else. Products and services that originated in the US or UK and exported often fall under the category of biggest sellers. Think of all the online exported brands that UK consumers adopted in a big way. ASOSxcwcxvqedbwusbzr, Facebook and Ebay are a few online brands that come to mind.
But there are also not so popular products such as payday loans, that make their way across the Atlantic. This business model is outlawed in most US states but that didn’t stop loans in the UK becoming a massive hit with consumers a little over 5-years ago. Thankfully this seems to be on the wane.
Communication: Phrases
Additional to spelling distinctions, phrases can denote very mixed messages. For example, in UK culture if someone describes something as ‘not good’ it may actually mean ‘very bad’. As in, “this blog is not good… (it’s great?)” This particular phrase is a good example of how the British business style has a reputation for being indirect and diplomatic, especially in person or over the telephone.
Very often, the main message someone is trying to imply can be heard by what is not said, rather than what is said. Not in a really cryptic way though, otherwise I could just type this blog and hope you understood everything by what was ‘not said’. A good way to understand the intention of a statement is to look at body language and eye contact of how it is delivered and also listen to the intonation in the voice. In writing you will find sarcasm is less prevalent, but the tone will still be quite indirect.
And if you’re bad at sarcasm, get practising! Sarcasm may be the lowest form of wit, but it’s the highest form of business-speak!
Here are some phrases that UK people may say in the workplace and the translation to North American phrases.
|Britons say …
|Americans say …
|* At the end of the day
|* The bottom line is
|* Bank holiday
|* National holiday
|* Holidays or hols
|* Vacation
|* Scheme
|* Plan or program
|* Keen
|* Enthusiastic
|* To table (an idea)
|* To put (an idea) out for discussion
|* To put (an idea) aside
|* To table (an idea)
|* Elevenses
|* Late morning snack
|* To ring up
|* To telephone
|* To knock up
|* To visit
|* Fortnight
|* Two weeks
|* Made redundant
|* Laid off
|* Given the sack, sacked
|* Fired
|* Aggro
|* Trouble
|* Pear-shaped
|* Disaster
|* To throw a wobbly / Have a Benny / Have a Paddy
|* To have a tantrum
|* Taking the mickey
|* Making fun of
|* Car park
|* Parking lot
|* Lift
|* Elevator
Communication: Examples of Spelling Differences
Americans, in particular, find the subtle variation in language a pretty tricky obstacle to overcome initially. It is second nature to type or write words like ‘center’ but really, it is just wrong! You’d be surprised by how many words with the identical meaning do have such slight spelling changes but sound exactly the same. It’s like a tiny flea, so small, yet so annoying. Some examples include:
’our’ vs. ‘or’
‘ze’ vs. ‘se’
‘ce’ vs. ‘se’
‘ll’ vs. ‘l’
‘g’ vs. ‘gue’
‘er’ vs. ‘re’
‘ck’ vs. ‘que’
‘e’ vs. ‘ae’
‘iz’ vs. ‘is’
Base form vs. ‘ed’
Doing business abroad is fraught with minefields, this includes the language. Although you will have a good grasp of English where you are, it’s nevertheless important to get an understanding of the subtle differences to avoid embarrassment.
Often, we overlook the unimportant or small things in business. These small elements will add up, so use every resource you have to get every advantage you can.