How Non Profit Organizations Can Utilize Instagram Perfectly

Instagram is a popular marketing tool of the present time. Big brands and small entrepreneurs usually have some budget allocated for marketing and they can easily make the most of Instagram marketing but Instagram marketing is also beneficial for nonprofit based organizations that usually have no or very limited budget for marketing.
When it comes to marketing, your ultimate goal is to get new followers, win likes, and make your page as engaging as possible.
Know the Market
Instagram is a very convenient social media platform and is more active than other platforms. Out of 500 million Instagram accounts, 300 million are active on daily basis. Most of the Instagram regular users are young adults and ages between 18 t0 29 years. These users are often active on Instagram several times a day and can turn out to be quality followers. They are passionate Instagram users who show their appreciation through likes and comments whenever they come across something eye-catching. They are eager to communicate and are willing to get engaged on stuff they love.
Nonprofit based organizations can easily grab the attention of these active Instagram users with their well-defined motives and smart strategies without spending anything on marketing. They can maximize the benefits obtained by Instagram marketing by following these easy tips:
Free Instagram Business Tools
To get your nonprofit based organization registered and recognized as a separate institution sign up for a business account with your organization name instead of a personal account on Instagram. Instagram offers a free business account and it has several added features and tools, like Instagram analytics and call to action button, which are not available in the Instagram personal account.
Your organization CEO or HR manager can start their personal accounts on Instagram and connect it with your business account. This will increase the reach of your business account as people are more interested in connecting with people behind the brand than with the brand itself. It helps in creating a more personalized and strong connection with the followers and supporters.
Authentic Profile
Your profile is the landing page of your Instagram account and is visible for everyone who taps your account. Include all important details about your organization in your profile and give viewers a reason to support you.
Instagram business accounts have a unique feature of the call to action button. With this button, you can link your website or other social media pages with your Instagram account. You can also use this button for direct contacting you by linking it with your phone number or email address.
Gripping and Convincing Captions
Captions of your photos are very important in convincing people to follow and support your mission. Tell the story behind your uploaded videos and photos. Grab the attention of viewers by presenting your idea and motive behind an action in the best possible way. Instagram has a set limit of maximum 2200 characters per caption. You can utilize them all or add a small caption to do the needful.
Trademark Profile Photo
Your profile photo should be relevant to the mission of your organization as your business profile will be recognized with this photo. You can use the logo or some tagline of your organization as the profile photo to get more authenticity to your Instagram account. Your profile image or quotation should be clear and easily understandable in any size.
Well-Defined Strategy
Make a strong and clear strategy to attain your Instagram goals and stick to it. Upload all content be it photos or captions relevant to it and keep on updating it with the changes in circumstances. Build a theme of your profile and make people recognize your content and style in the pool of posts on their newsfeed.
Just don’t forget these tips when creating an Instagram marketing strategy for your non-profit organization and it will all fall into place.