Shootout Scene From The Matrix (Without Music) Is Something To See

Courtesy of youtube user MrMongoJon.

The Matrix is, arguably, one of the greatest film franchises of recent times. The first entry in the series still stands as a modern classic of the day.

One of the most memorable scenes in the series is the bullet time shootout in the lobby between Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and a collective of faceless guards. The original scene is accompanied by a pumping sound track by 90s British dance pop duo the Propellerheads, but now someone has recut the scene without any music. It almost gives off a John Wick/Quentin Tarantino kinda vibe with its new stark and direct approach.

Takea look at the finished product here:

Nice one right? Although it isn’t as tense as something like the two comparisons I drew before because you know what’s going to happen and you can’t really imagine these two ever being picked off by one of those grunts, it still totally changes they dynamic of the scene.