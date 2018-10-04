Prisoners Have Been Caught Using Drones To Get Takeaways

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Via: Munchies

Prisoners smuggle things in all the time, drugs, guns, cell phones, whatever else they may be itching to get their hands on. But how are they smuggling these things in you ask?

Why don’t you ask some of the prisoners at Wheatfield Prison in Dublin. It appears they have been smuggling Chinese takeout in via drones. Obviously it’s not *that* difficult to smuggle things they’re not supposed to have into the prison, because you hear about prisoners having items from the outside world in their cells quite often. But having Chinese takeout delivered by drone sounds a little bougie for prisoners.

This was discovered when prison guards found the takeout boxes approximately six years. A prison insider had this to say:

There’s no other conceivable way a Chinese takeaway could get into the prison other than by a drone. That’s what the staff in the jail believe anyway. The food containers were found about six weeks ago. Prison staff were left scratching their heads as to how it got there and a drone was the only possible explanation. It goes to show inmates will go to great lengths to get what they want. It would appear drones are being used a lot more than they ever were, it’s a regular occurrence now. A lot of the drugs appear to be getting in that way. There’s a running joke it’s like dial-a-drug service as you just get word of what you want, cocaine, spice or whatever, and it’s delivered in by a drone. Not all shipments get through but the vast majority of those looking for the drugs are willing to take the chance. The use of drones to try and drop drugs into the jail yard has many staff questioning if it’s possible to get a no-fly zone about the prison.

It is assumed that the prisoners made human pyramids in order to retrieve the goods. If that’s the case, how did they not get caught? Don’t the guards usually look out for that kind of thing? Just sayin…regardless, I’m glad they go caught, but damn they were clever!

