WATCH: Seal Slaps Kayaker With A Live Octopus

This is potentially the funniest footage ever captured on a GoPro.

I imagine most people think Octopus’ are pretty cool, and who doesn’t like seals. To be honest, I’d love to get swim alongside them or get a closer look one day. I would however, draw the line at being slapped by one of them.

That’s what happened to kayaker Kyle Mulinder however. Worse yet, the seal didn’t just slap him with a measly flipper, oh no, the big guy used a live octopus to smack Mulinder across the face.

The footage was captured on Mulinders GoPro, a company which he ironically works for. I bet this story brightened up the office on Monday morning.

Watch the full video here:

I mean it’s hilarious really isn’t it? I bet it hurt quite a bit mind you, but not many people can say a seal gave them a black eye via an octopus, so there’s always a silver a lining.

To be honest if I was a seal, I’d be slapping humans silly aswell to try and get them to clean up the oceans.

