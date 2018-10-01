French Press vs Drip Coffee Maker: Which Do Your Taste Buds Deserve Better?

Featured Image Via
If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t like to wait in long queues for hours, spend thousands of dollars a year and want your coffee asap, then a coffee maker is the solution for you.
Ah yes, the beauty of technology these days is that some of the stuff that machines give you is pretty much as good as traditional methods. Similarly, a coffee maker can whip up a fine-tasting cup of joe that is just grand as the one made by your local barista, only with less time and the same kind of love that goes with it.
When it comes to coffee making, there are two names that usually cross one’s minds; French Press and Drip Coffee. These two have been competing for the infamous “quintessential coffee maker” title for quite some time and have almost been reaching a stalemate with one another.
But we have put together a french press and drip coffee comparison
French Press
The French Press is a coffee maker that was invented by Paolini Ugo and patented by Italian designers Giulio Moneta and Attilio Calimani in 1929. It is also known by various other names such as Cafeteria, coffee press, cafetière or coffee plunger.
Here are some of the great and not-so-great things about French Press that you should know of:
Advantages
1. It is Easy To Use
Perhaps the most defining factor of the French Press is that it is really easy to use. All that you will ever need is some coarsely ground coffee and some hot water to taste the magical nector that your mind, heart and soul will never forget.
2. It is Cheap to Buy
The French Press machine is relatively cheaper to purchase as compared to the cost of a coffee machine.
3. Unique and Great Coffee Taste
The French Press has been engineered to provide you with a unique coffee flavor that is different compared to the espresso machine or drip coffee machine. You can get the taste to be strong or light depending on the amount of water that you use, the kind of coffee grounds you use or how long you brew it.
4. Easy To Clean and Store
Because it consists of only two components – the container and the lid/plunger, the French is very simple to clean and also store.
Disadvantages
1. Takes Long To Brew
One of the French Press’s unfortunate pitfalls is that it takes a long time to brew. This is bad for those who want a quick brew. Of course, this depends on the size of the press that will affect its total time of preparation. The smaller the press, the less time it will take to brew.
2. Sludge or Sediment At The Bottom of the Cup
You could end up with sediment or sludge at the bottom of your coffee cup depending on your equipment and how you brew your coffee.
3. Over-extraction
The french press comes with another speed bump known as over-extraction, which can give your coffee a horrible taste. Due to this, coffee users must keep an eye on their french press machine to see that the optimal amount of coffee has been extracted.
Drip-Coffee Machine
If you’re looking for a simplistic but marvellous cup of joe, look no further than the drip-coffee machine. It requires pouring hot water over grounded, roasted coffee beans seal in a filter.
Here’s what a drip-coffee can give you and cannot:
Advantages
1. Control How You Want Your Coffee
With a state-of-the-art drip coffee machine, you can control the quality of your coffee and water as well as the strength of your brew.
2. Pre-Program The Settings
You set pre-configure the optimal coffee settings that you want the night before. That way, you can get coffee the moment you get out of bed.
3. Place To Put Tea Cup Or Mug In
A place where you can put your mug and have your coffee can fill straight into, is the kind of convenience many coffee enthusiasts wish they had.
4. Numerous Options
Having 12 options or ways to make coffee is a sure deal, especially if you’re planning a huge Thanksgiving banquet.
5. Take Your Time
The drip-coffee machine is automatically programmed to have your coffee served at the end of the preparation program. So you can rest easy and do other things in the meantime.
Disadvantages
1. Using Vinegar Instead of Water to Clean It
Drip coffee machines can be cleaned effectively by vinegar instead of water. The downside to this is that it will give the machine a pungent smell that will last for quite a while.
2. No Way Of Knowing Why Coffee Tastes Bad
It’s been years and no one has any idea of why coffee from the drip-coffee machine tastes “off,” even to this day.
3. Mold Problems
If you leave coffee grounds in the drip coffee filter for a few days by accident, you will find that it has collected mold. Mold will also collect if you accidentally leave a little coffee in the bottom of the pot for days.