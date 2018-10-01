‘Kingsman 3’ Release Date Has Been Revealed

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image courtesy of movieweb.com.

If you find something that works milk it until it is dry I guess. Matthew Vaughn found his thing in the ‘Kingsman’ series of films back in 2014. Looks like he won’t give it up any time soon. And why not, huh? Just a few hundred dollars for a British main cast consisting of Colin Firth, Taron Egerton and Mark Strong. All packed with some really cool spy gadgets, all washed down with some comedy to be safe.

As a result both ‘Kingsman’ films have grossed 400million dollars at the box office, a tidy sum. In both 2014 and 2017 each film was met with packed cinema screenings. It is no surprise that fox want this gravy train going, so the third installment has already been announced.

This third installment of the series will be a spin-off that will be filmed in January 2019. The title of this film will be Kingsman; The Great Game, so put it in your diaries guys. Kingsman: The Great Game is set for release on November 8th 2019.

If you enjoyed this why not read this?