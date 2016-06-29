Man Treats His Japanese Sex Doll Better Than His Wife

144 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Many say that material things don’t matter, but I think this guy would disagree…

61 year-old Senji Nakajima is married with two children and still finds time to take his mistress (Saori) out shopping. They’ve been living together in Tokyo for six years now and they still find they have so much to talk about.

Of course the relationship started out as pure sex, but we’ve all seen it. One night you decide to watch a film or stay up and talk, then you’re going out for dinner. All of a sudden you find yourself in a committed relationship with a plastic doll. Senji finds himself attracted to her because she’s ‘not after only money’ and she ‘never betrays’ and to be fair, what more could you want?

I suppose all I have left to say is congratulations to the happy couple. May there be many more pedalo rides to come.