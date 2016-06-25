Fenced In: How Parts of South Africa are Keeping The Rich And Poor Separated!

212 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

I have heard of electric fences that keep dogs from running off the lawn and there was that electric fence in the Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins. Although, this is the first I am hearing about an electric fence that keeps the poor society out. That is the reality for the people of Masiphumelele in the Republic of South Africa. This community is only 200 meters away from the wealthy people of Lake Michelle.

Isn’t that outrageous and mind-boggling! Now, I know there is always talk in social media about there being a separation between the rich and the poor. How the poor are not getting the proper help. But, that is not as literal as an electric fence. Could you imagine living in the conditions that the people of Masiphumelele live in while, the wealthy are nicely tucked in their beds behind an electrical fence. Granted this is probably the way the people of Lake Michelle are keeping out the diseases, for example TB and HIV that do exists among some the population in the poor community. Then again, it seems like some kind of drastic measures are being enforced against the poor, who cannot help but live the way they do.

Johnny Miller, the photographer based in Cape Town, used a drone to capture pictures and to video the segregation that exists in the Republic of South Africa. The pictures and the video both clearly show the shocking reality for the people in the Republic of South Africa. One of the first things I noticed is how there is the shack like houses than the wetlands in between. After, the wetlands I saw how the community of Lake Michelle is fenced in with a lot more pleasant living environment, then the people of Masiphumelele. Now this is everyday life for the people in Republic of the South Africa, so they may not have a problem with it at all.