This Is Who Will Become First Lady If Donald Trump Becomes President

172 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

In the event that pigs learn to fly and Trump succeeds in being elected to the White House, this is who will become the US First Lady.

Trump’s campaign has so far been dominated by his demented ramblings about building walls and threatening innocent Muslims but his migrant wife, Melania, could be the wannabe president’s secret weapon.

Melania, 45, is Trump’s third wife and was a lingerie model in her past, although those close to the Trumps claim that she’s quite shy and reserved. Some have reported that she’s embarrassed at the bullshit her husband’s been spewing.

The Sun reported a friend of Melania said:

She’s always dispensing hard truths to him [Trump] in private. She doesn’t like maintaining a high-profile presence on the campaign trail. She spends the majority of her time bringing up their son, Barron.

Despite her shyness, Melania, 45, revealed a bit too much information about Trump in a radio interview saying: “We have incredible sex at least once a day. Sometimes even more.”

Trump, 69, claims to have stuck to his gross nightly timetable even while trying to become the Republican Party’s nominee.

A business associate of Trump told The Sun: “Trump frequently talks about his sex life to Trump Organization employees. He often boasts about his amazing sex with Melania.” Ew.

However, so far Melania has been virtually invisible on the campaign trail. Ivana Zelnícková, Trumps first wife, has even thrown shade about the current Mrs Trump, making a jibes at her modesty, reportedly saying: “She can’t talk, she can’t give a speech, she doesn’t go to events, she doesn’t want to be involved.”

Melania has defended her modesty saying: “I support my husband 100 per cent, but we have a nine-year-old son, Barron, and I am raising him. This is the age he needs a parent at home.”

Melania met Trump in a New York nightclub in 1998. The model was 28, he was 52 and had recently separated from his second wife, Marla Maples. The couple were married in 2005 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida’s Palm Beach. The ceremony was typically bombastic and featured a five foot wedding cake and a £200,000 Christian Dior gown for the bride.

Melania has been forced to deny she’s a gold digger saying: “You can’t be with a person if it is not love… You can’t hug a beautiful apartment. You can’t hug an airplane.”

Melania has denied claims that her modelling could damage her husband’s political career, and we have to agree, if Trump can get away with being blatantly racist then having an attractive wife isn’t going to damage his chances.

Source: UniLAD.co.uk

Words: Tom Percival