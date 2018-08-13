Men Bust Out A Move For Venezuelan Violinist Busking In NYC

@Juneelite

Last year, Wuilly Arteaga was a part of the protests against the president of Venezuela. Now he’s in New York creating joy with his violin.

Arteaga got attention in 2017 from playing his instrument of choice in the protests after finding himself homeless and starving. Furthermore, this was a crisis involving hundreds of Venezuelans. The protests were against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro. In an opinion piece for the New York Times, Wuilly said: “We demand our most human basic rights.”

He was arrested, and his violin destroyed.

However, there was hope. Wuilly found safety in New York and has been inspiring the streets with his new violin ever since. Recently, he was spotted busking in the centre of New York, where four men spontaneously danced to his music.

The scenes are so different from his protests in Venezuela. He is still bringing awareness to the crisis on his social media and through making people happy like this. However, The stark contrasts between these young men dancing to the beat and Wuilly confronting soldiers are second to none.

