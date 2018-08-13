You Can Now Buy A Bus From ‘The Walking Dead’ And Turn It Into The Ultimate Zombie Party Bus

270 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Via Craiglist

Die Hard ‘Walking Dead’ Fans, Get Ready. Because You Can Buy A bus From The Walking Dead And Make It Into The Ultimate Party Bus.

Ove on the Austin, Texas Craigslist, someone is selling a bus that was allegedly used in the filming of AMC’s The Walking Dead. I have no clue what season as I do not watch the show religiously. But it is an awesome, post-apocalyptic and badass bus that runs on CNG (eco-friendly natural gas). Also, it was apparently used as a shuttle for six flags before being zombified for The Walking Dead.

Just off the set of ‘Walking Dead’. Zombie handprints down the side!! 2000 Eldorado metro bus. Runs off C&G (eco friendly). 38 x 8. Runs great, was previously a shuttle bus for six flags, very few highway miles. Would make a killer party bus for fans. Must go ASAP. BEST OFFER WITH CASH IN HAND WALKS WITH TITLE

BroBible on Twitter gave us the most amazing idea of making the bus into a party bus!

Ummmm someone needs to buy this and turn it into a bar. Make it happen, Austin Bros! pic.twitter.com/unW5mv9JNz — brobible.com (@BroBible) August 7, 2018

Someone needs to make this happen ASAP. There are bars with aeroplanes inside them, why not up the game by imagining a bar with this bus as the centrepiece, or rocking up to a festival with this? How sick would that be?

What would you guys do if you bought this bus?

For more weird things sold on Craigslist, check out the weird description a random man used to describe his car. You can definitely say it is honest.