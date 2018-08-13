‘American Pie 5’ Could Soon Be A Reality

(American Pie © UIP)

Turns out there’s hope that the American Pie series is not over. Filming could even begin this year!

American Pie is the comedic film series that exploded onto our screens way back in 1999. It quickly became a worldwide phenomenon as it focused on teenage awkwardness and sex. The series came to an end in 2012. Or so we thought.

Apparently, it’s possible that Stifler and co. will be returning to our screens. According to Movieweb, Tara Reid (who portrayed Vicky in three of the franchise installments) revealed some interesting news to Cinepop:

I met the directors [Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, ed.] recently at the Emmy party and I said, ‘Let’s do the fifth movie, the franchise needs another movie.’ They replied: ‘It will happen! We’re going to make another!’ It will be incredible to come back. American Pie is American Pie. The movies were a part of American culture, it’s a classic. It is known all over the world. I’m very excited. It’s going to be a great year for me, with Sharknado’s debut and the possibility of filming yet another American Pie in 2018.

Directors and screenwriters Hurwitz and Schlossberg made the last film American Reunion (2012) and there have been rumours of the fifth ever since. Reportedly, the latest installment (if it happens) will take place is Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, what Reid said doesn’t really count as an official announcement. Not that we can’t trust her word but… it’s hardly concrete. Universal recruited this duo to bring life back to the franchise but it’s possible Reunion simply didn’t do well enough. After all, it only grossed 56 million dollars. This was a steep drop from the third film American Wedding (2003), which grossed 90 million. So… not exactly good numbers for Hollywood.

Still, it’s pretty huge information to drop. Is it possible Reid just let slip party gossip? Or is there more to go on?

