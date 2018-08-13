New Netflix Show Maniac Stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill

YouTube/Netflix

Jonah Hill and Emma Stone reunite in new Netflix show Maniac. It’s a dark comedy fuelled by drugs, experiments and catatonia.

The series takes its inspiration from a Norwegian TV show by the same name. Netflix describes its upcoming show as: “MANIAC tells the stories of Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim. Two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial. Things do not go as planned.”

The Maniac trailer really takes you on a trip!

The trailer details some of the alternate realities Hill and Stone find themselves in. However, what is really interesting is when one of the scientists, played by Sonoya Mizuno, states that she is unable to separate the two. It seems this show will have a really interesting ‘twist of fate’ storyline in which the two leads are meant to be together.

However, the trailer suggests that it will really play to the strengths of the two award-winning actors. Placing them in scenarios of the types of characters they have played before. Furthermore, we are expecting many pop culture references, least of all hinted by the ‘Game of Thrones’ style universe shown in the trailer.

Also, Jonah Hill once again showcases his impressive weight fluctuation. Depending on the role, Hill has constantly lost and gained weight. Here we see him slim down, suited to his drug-dependent character.

I don’t know about you but when Netflix describes a show as “offbeat”, “cerebral” and “mind-bending”, I’m ready to watch. Maniac hits Netflix this coming September.

