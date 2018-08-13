WWE’s Kane Plays Iconic Entrance Music During Election Victory Speech

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

The much loved WWE veteran secured a two thirds majority against Democrat opponent Linda Haney in the bid to become mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Glenn Jacobs, better known as Kane in the wrestling world, last appeared in the ring on July 15th during the Extreme Rules pay per view, having wrestled with WWE since 1995.

Jacobs announced that he was running for mayor as the Republican candidate in April last year. He follows in the footsteps of fellow WWE stars Jesse Ventura, who was Minnesota’s state governor from 1998 until 2003, and Linda McMahon, who became Administrator of Small Business Admin in 2017 after being nominated by President Trump. Trump himself holds a spot in WWE’s Hall of Fame.

Jacobs opened his victory speech with ‘Slow Chemical’, his iconic entrance music for wrestling matches, which no doubt delighted WWE fans.

Check out his full speech here:

During his speech, Jacobs thanked his opponent Haney, and stated that ‘democracy works when everyone has a voice and we can hear everyone’s ideas’.

He will officially become mayor on September 1st, an important date for wrestling fans already due to the ALL IN show taking place in Chicago.

