Woman, 30, Dating Australian Ghost Plans To Have Its Children

Courtesy of bravotv.com

We all know how the story goes girl meets ghost and they settle down eventually. These days it is harder to find love it seems, so of course this woman could only turn to the next best option, the afterlife obviously.

Amethyst Realm was featured on This Morning last December to reveal that she was sleeping with ghosts, and had been through 15 of them since her fiancee was found to be cheating with them. Since then though it is nice to see that she has stopped sleeping around and has settled down finally. The lucky entity in question is a ghost she met on a recent trip to Australia. The pair love each other so much they’re having a child together:

One day, while I was walking through the bush, enjoying nature, I suddenly felt this incredible energy. I knew a new lover had arrived. It’s pretty serious. In fact, we’ve even been thinking about having a ghost baby. I know that sounds crazy but I’ve been looking into it and I don’t think it’s totally out of the question. I’m sure there’s a way around that. I just haven’t worked it out yet.

What a romantic tale of a woman and her ghosty boi.

There’s just so much to unpack there. How was the ghost able to travel back from Australia though? At least she just ‘knew’ he arrived, good skill to have. A completely normal thing to have a ghost baby- would be a good premise for a movie though.

