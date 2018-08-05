How Online Casinos Are Breathing New Life Into Movie Classics

Source: @Film4 via Twitter
We don’t start an article with a question very often but, on this occasion, we are going to give it a try. What do Kristen Wiig’s comedy classic Bridesmaids, Ridley Scott’s historical epic Gladiator and Christopher Nolan’s superhero epic The Dark Knight have in common?
While you would be forgiven for struggling to spot the link between these big names from the TV and film world, the answer lies in a slightly unexpected place – the world of online casinos.
A major industry
For the uninitiated, the casino industry has developed massively in recent years, with online sites bringing the thrill of gambling into people’s own homes, with research estimating that the online casino industry will be worth a massive $59.79 billion by 2020.
This growth means that competition is rife among casino sites to attract new members. Using Gaming Club as an example, the site offers a range of games to encourage people to sign up from traditional card classics like blackjack to online slot games. You can find out more about Gaming Club here, but among its most popular slots are a number based on film and gaming classics from Gladiator to Tomb Raider and Hitman.
Familiarity
All of this raises the question as to why online slot games based on popular film, TV and gaming are so popular. While there are bound to be many factors behind this, it is likely that the familiarity of the brands has something to do with it.
Online slot games tend to use imagery, music and film clips to evoke the atmosphere of the films and many casual gamers could well be enticed to sign up to a casino site in order to see how their big screen favourite has been adapted. Furthermore, while existing members will undoubtedly recognise the format and style of the games, the look and feel provided by the elements from the movies will give them something a little different to enjoy.
A range of options
This relationship between big-screen favorites and online slots shows how many movies continue to be valuable properties for studios many years down the line from their original release. It is safe to say that movie fans have a range of options to choose from if they want to investigate the online casino world.