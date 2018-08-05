From Casino Games To Magnificent Merchandise: The Pop Culture Phenomenon Of Terminator 2

Source: @TERMINA33784637 via Twitter
When it comes to sci-fi action classics, very few movies hit the spot like the first two Terminator films. The original is an uncompromising and thrilling piece of work, while with its sequel, James Cameron replicated his success with Aliens to create something which took the universe into action-blockbuster territory. We might still be a little hung up on the decision to swap out ‘hasta la vista’ for ‘sayonara’ in the Spanish version, but the fact remains – they are great movies.
A casino gaming hit
Those first two films made the series a true pop culture phenomenon. Merchandise like goblets based on the hand of the famous cyborg remains popular, while the series also spawned video games down the years for consoles as varied as the Game Boy, SNES and Amiga.
Furthermore, Terminator 2 has even surprisingly been adapted into an online slot game. While the world of online casinos may seem like a strange area to find the T-800, it is not uncommon to see big screen properties in this area as the likes of Bridesmaids, Jurassic Park and Top Gun have all been adapted into slots. But just what can you expect from the T2 slot? Well, the general style of the Terminator 2 game is described here, but players will see plenty of classic imagery, music and movie clips from Microgaming’s creation.
Unrivalled success
The first two Terminator films were so huge that they sent the franchise branching into unexpected areas like the online casino world, but this fact takes on greater significance when you consider the same cannot be said of the sequels released since. Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys all pushed the series in different directions but ultimately failed to replicate the magic of the first two.
Source: @Terminator via Twitter
Hopes will be high that a new film will fare a little better. Created with input from James Cameron, the movie, directed by Deadpool’s Tim Miller, will once again see Arnie return.
However, perhaps the most intriguing aspect is the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. Could the absence of the franchise’s original heroine be the reason why previous sequels have failed to step out of Terminator 2’s shadow? It will certainly be fascinating finding out next year.