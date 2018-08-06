WATCH: Modern-Day Superman Aged 10 Beats Michael Phelps World Record

Facebook/Salinas Aquatic Center MCAT

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Via

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Superman! A 10-year-old boy called Clark Kent Apuada has beat a Michael Phelps swimming world record!

Jokes aside, what this boy has managed to do is insane. The previous world record for the 100m Butterfly, held for 23 years by Phelps, was 1:10:48. Clark managed to complete it in 1:09:38. Shaving a whole 1.10 seconds off the record!

He swam this time at the Far West Intercontinental Championships. However, we can see Kent going to the Junior Olympics and one day representing the United States at the Olympics! This along with being a scientist is one of the boys many goals. It is always so exciting to see the future of athletics being honed.

Big congrats to #clarkkent for smashing that meet record!!! Keep it up dude !!#dreambig — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 1, 2018

Definitely a modern-day Superman

Clark said: “Most people just call me Clark, but now when I beat Michael Phelps’ record, they start calling me Superman.” Too right, as he got 1st place in all seven events he swam in. Also, he practices martial arts and is a keen computer scientist. We see this little boy as being the modern-day equivalent to the DC Superhero.

He’s been swimming competitively since he was 6 years old but can’t qualify for the Olympics until he’s 15. Although, if he keeps going the way he’s going, within another 5 years, I think we’ll see something special.

Maybe he’d like to try this see-through pool that’s 500 feet off the ground? Definitely feel like he’s flying up there!