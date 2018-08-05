24 Hour Berghain Style Club Set To Open In London

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

To catch folks up. Berghain is a 24 hour club in Berlin where there is no photography and you can’t get in unless you look cool enough. Just Google it for more info.

One of the things Berlin is known around the globe for is it’s 24 hour nightlife. Of course London has been jealous of this for years, but with the opening of FOLD on the 18th of August things could change. The location of FOLD is between Cannning Town and Star Road. True it is far away, but that just adds to the atmosphere obviously, also since it is 24 hours you can spend a good while in there probably.

This is what the club’s co founder had to say:

London, unlike other leading European cities such as Berlin or Amsterdam, has struggled in recent times. Gentrifying forces has put huge pressures on artists and musicians, with many leaving as a result. Licensed venues, which is where artists and DJs are predominantly able to earn their living have come under attack. What we have created at FOLD is a new home, tucked away from the pressures of the city, a place where you can listen to extended sets on a tuned soundsystem tailored to the specifications of the room to maximise the experience of the space. We strive to do things differently in London, cultivating a more continental approach, creating a place where you can spend extended periods or coming and going as you please. We welcome All Races. All Religions. All Genders. All Countries of Origin. All Sexual Orientations.. Our focus is creating a safe space that is disconnected from the intense pressures of London life, that allows freedom of expression, positivity and inspiration to take form.

To be honest this sounds amazing. No mention of dickhead bouncers not letting people in which is great. FOLD opens up it’s doors on the 18th of August ready for Friday night, which is a really good thing. Midweek parties will run until 3am whereas Saturday will be a full 24 hours affair.

