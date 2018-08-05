Get $10,000 To Taste Some Of The Best BBQ Ever

Reynolds Kitchen

Are you 21 or over, live in the US and have a passion for everything BBQ? Well, this might just be the position of a lifetime for you!

Kitchen-ware giants Reynolds Kitchens have a new position open: Chief Grilling Officer! However, this exciting opportunity isn’t just the average job. Oh, no, if you are lucky enough to get picked for this, you and a lucky guest will be travelling the US. You will be tasting some of the best BBQ America has to offer the public.

We're hiring! Reynolds Kitchens is looking for a CGO – Chief Grill Officer. Think you've got the chops? Just send us a pic of you at the grill and 100 words on why you're the best person for the job to ReynoldsCGO@gmail.com by August 13th. Good luck! 🔥🥓🍖🍗🔥 https://t.co/UWFBlwbqXK — Reynolds Wrap (@ReynoldsWrap) August 1, 2018

Furthermore, you will be getting a $10,000 salary along with pre-paid travel and lodging. This is honestly an amazing opportunity for someone who appreciates the fantastic way of cooking that is BBQ.

Never Let The BBQ Weather End With This Opportunity!

To enter, you just have to send an email with 100 words explaining why you’re the perfect fit for the job. But, don’t forget to get your kitchen equipment out! They also want a picture of your favourite grilling recipe. Send your entry to ReynoldsCGO@gmail.com.

Also, this is a great opportunity for those who love their socials! As Reynolds’ put it: “Along the way, you’ll share tips, techniques and pictures of your travels on the Reynolds Kitchens website and social channels. So that grilling enthusiasts at home can make drool-worthy meals on their own.”

