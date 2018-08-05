This Woman Called The Police Because The Pizzeria She Ordered From Got Her Order Wrong

214 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Via

Maybe one of the problems with the policing system is that they tolerate a lot of nonsense. For example, taking calls from a clearly racist person who just so happen to see a black person, or some young kids innocently trying to raise money by selling water, etc. But this lady here gets the award for utter nonsense.

This Essex woman literally called the police because the pizzeria she ordered from got her order wrong. Yeah, read it again if you don’t believe me. The woman claims that she ordered a pizza without mushrooms on it because she had a severe allergy. But getting your order wrong is a common thing. I mean, how many times has it happened to you? Think about that.

I get it. Honestly, I do. Food allergies are not a joke. But is someone puts mayo on my sandwich and I know that I’m allergic to eggs, I’ll just ask for another sandwich. I don’t think the kitchen workers are purposefully trying to kill us food-allergy-prone people when they make that kind of mistake. Maybe that lady felt their intent to kill and that’s why she called the police.

Since you like pizzerias that try to kill people via food allergies, here are Scientists Saying We’re Five Years Away From A Dinosaur Comeback!