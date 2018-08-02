Netflix Dropped The Season 2 Trailer Of Ozark And It Looks Sick!

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Via Sick Chirpse

Netflix Has Dropped The Trailer For Ozark Season 2 And It Looks Seriously Good!

Ozark takes the concept of Breaking Bad and pairs it with a mysterious and edgy lakeside midwest setting and just rolling with it.

Played against a cover of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold The World”, the trailer shows Marty (Jason Bateman) and his family being pulled further and further into the world of drug cartels as officials close in on their operations. The family faces new and old enemies such as the cartels, the power-hungry Snells, and their new deputy Ruth Langmore (The American’s Julia Garner)

The trailer was released at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills. During a panel discussion, Bateman told critics that season two ups the ante, saying “The audience deserves escalation!” It looks like from the trailer that the audience will be given just that!

Watch the trailer below:

