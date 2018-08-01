The Ultimate Boys (And Girls) Toys

85 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Sometimes you may find yourself in the fortunate position of having some excess disposable income. You may have been saving up for a rainy day, have come into a small windfall or you might have been more financially astute than you realised. It doesn’t matter why or how you have some money at your disposal, the most important thing is working out how you are going to spend it. While squirrelling it away might be the most sensible option, it’s often healthy to be a little bit more spontaneous and reckless than usual. As long as you aren’t venturing into debt and you can afford to splash your cash a little, take a look at these ultimate boys (and girls) toys that you might wish to explore.

Experience Something New

If you are a bit of a petrol head or an adrenaline junkie, the chances are that you ache to experience the speed, thrills and excitement of something new. You might fancy signing up to find out more about the Volante Vision Concept, a new aircraft designed by Aston Martin as a way of combating urban traffic jams. If you want to actually have a go in a concept vehicle, sign up for a race day experience. Here, you can complete some laps in the latest concept cars by Toyota, Nissan and Fiat. With any luck, you could have a go in the Tron inspired Fiat Eye – a quirky little gyroscope-like electric vehicle controlled solely by your voice. Weird? Yes. Exciting? Yes. Expensive? Yes. But worth it.

Something Nostalgic

If you were one of those kids of the eighties that loved nothing more than heading to the arcades to partake in a spot of Street Fighter 2 Turbo or some air hockey gaming action, then you might wish to consider your very own Whack-A-Mole game. These reconditioned retro units aren’t cheap but many have been integrated into mobile bars and bookcases, so they become multi-functional. To release the frustrations at the end of a long hard day in the office with your overbearing boss, whack a few moles and then have a long hot soak in the tub.

Board Games

For those of us who love nothing more than a game of Ludo after dinner or a spot of Twister out in the garden on a summer’s day, then you will adore the range of monopoly games now on offer for the ardent fan. Instead of purchasing Old Kent Road, putting a few houses on Bow Street and buying up the waterworks and electric company, you could find your old childhood haunts popping up on the game. Companies now specialise in designing bespoke monopoly games for those with deeper pockets. If you have an obscene amount of money, you could even opt for the gold-plated game complete with gold notes and games pieces.

Saving and investing your cash is the most sensible thing to do for your future, but no one said you had to put all of it into your nest egg. Ensure that you enjoy some of your hard earned cash and have fun with the latest toys, games and experiences for grown-ups.