A Business Owner’s Guide To Streamlining Foundational Systems

Systems and processes are a fundamental necessity when starting and growing a business. They must deliver efficiently and truthfully but when you’re starting out, it can be confusing and frustrating to know what you really need and when.
If you spend time ascertaining what your service offering is and what’s required to implement your goods or services smoothly and in a streamlined manner – you’re helping your business succeed by correctly setting up the backend at a time that’s crucial for future growth
How can I rationalize what systems and processes I need?
Start with an interim business audit whereby you can discuss and work through with a trusted advisor some of the following concerns and points:
- How is the business structured?
- What do your operating plans look like? Describe what the business does from the front end to the back end? How does it all come together working cross collaboratively?
- How many staff do you hope to employ or currently have and what is their roles and duties?
- What do you believe is working well for you or will work well for you? What are the efficiencies?
- Where do you believe the challenges lie? What issues do you experience? Are they one off or regular?
- What areas do you believe you can or would like to simplify?
- Are you meeting all your financial and tax obligations? What are the processes implemented such as aps pertaining to your company’s finance responsibilities?
- What is the IT structure? Who do you go to for IT support? What applications do you use? What software programs do you need? Do you backup your systems regularly? Too often small businesses do not have adequate systems in place to safeguard confidential data. If these are not in place and something goes wrong, it has dire consequences on your business.
- What types of automation technology have you implemented or are looking to? You can implement various platforms and tools that automate tasks for you. This maintains a streamlined organization so you don’t hire others to do very basic, yet time-consuming tasks.
- Do you have a budget to launch your business and keep it afloat for 1-2years? What’s the cashflow structure and forecast look like? Do you have a reputable forecasting program? * Have you devised a solid business plan and marketing strategy?
- How are you measuring the success of your business via reporting tools? How are you going to track your revenue and ROI? Those are the systems that need to be set up first so they can support you during any rough patches.
- Who forms part of your company’s team of advisors and support network?
- What do your trusted, outsourced partners look like? There will be many things that you’re not going to be an expert in within your own business. This can range from marketing or IT, so instead partner or outsource work to a consultant or agency that specialises in the help you require. You’ll be so much more effective in organizing the operations of your business that you’re a specialist in as opposed to trying to do it all yourself and coming unstuck.
In a nutshell…
By working through the above and no doubt more, you will identify areas of your business that are screaming for attention which will provide you with opportunities to strengthen your operating fundamentals ultimately leading to greater success and profits.
Prioritising systematic plans prevents you from running into certain traps like trying to do it all at once and in reality – nothing gets done properly and the business suffers.
If you are operating a small to medium sized business, or are about to launch one – take a step back and review your ways of working and internal processes. After detecting areas which could be further developed, make plans to implement these or seek professional advice which will help you lay solid foundations early.