Throwing A Halloween Party At The Office

Halloween doesn’t have to be just another day at the office. Boost morale and have some fun by planning a Halloween party with your coworkers. Keep it as simple or make it as elaborate as you want (or as your boss allows). Here are some ideas to make this Halloween at work a fun one!
If you work in a small office with not very many employees, you can just brainstorm ideas and assign tasks as a group (either a short meeting or via email). If you work for a large company with various departments, it’s best to form a party-planning committee (one or two people from each department) to take the reins and plan the party. They can pick a theme, choose decorations, and plan food and activities.
2. Decorate
If you keep it on the simple side, you can decorate the office before Halloween and leave it up for a couple of weeks leading up to the party. It makes the office look festive and helps get people in the mood for your upcoming bash. Just a few plastic pumpkins, some filled candy dishes, and maybe some fake spider webs will do the trick. Nothing that interferes with anyone’s work, but adds some fun. Then when it’s time for the party, you won’t have much to do decoration-wise. Just add some tables with Halloween-themed or colored tablecloths and a few carved pumpkins on the day of the party, and you’re all set. This probably won’t be a fog machine and disco ball kind of party, but I guess it depends on where you work and who you work with! You can even encourage employees to decorate their desks and choose a winner at the party. A little friendly competition never hurts, and people get into the spirit when a prize is involved.
3. Team-build with Pumpkins or a Scavenger Hunt
Divide staff into teams (try to group people together who don’t normally interact at work) and have a pumpkin-carving contest. This a great way to have some fun while getting to know your co-workers a little better. And, again, if there is a prize involved for the best pumpkin, people will be more enthusiastic about it. You can also set up a scavenger hunt with teams to encourage people to work together.
4. Food
I love a good potluck! Homemade is always the best, and you always find something new to try. One benefit is talking recipes can be a good icebreaker for people who don’t know each other well. But, if you decide as a group you don’t want to make extra work for people by having them bring food, catering is an option (as long as there is the budget). Catering doesn’t have to mean fancy. Order takeout from a popular restaurant and have it delivered. Pick up some pizzas, or have a taco truck come to your workplace. Top it off with some cute Halloween treats for dessert and you’re done!
5. Costumes
What’s a Halloween party without costumes?! You can go with a theme or leave it open. The only limit is that your costume should be work-appropriate (not too revealing or gory, and still allows you to work in it). Check out this skeleton costume: cute, comfy and just right for a work party. Let everyone know ahead of time there will be a prize for best costume, so that people will amp up their dressing-up game.
6. Photo Booth
You see photo booths everywhere now: weddings, graduations, birthday parties, and more. Why? Because people love them! They’re simple to do and always a lot of fun. Find a blank wall or hang a backdrop (you can just use a sheet or even wrapping paper), and put a table next to it with a few props. If you have a camera and printer set-up, great! Otherwise a polaroid camera works just fine. And, of course, the good ol’ selfie. Just about everyone has a smartphone these days. They can be their own photographers. With everyone is costume, you won’t even need many props. Post a few of these in the break room for people to enjoy later and reminisce about that awesome Halloween party you had!