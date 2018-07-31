8 Ways To Make Your Home Comfortable This Summer

So many people have been anticipating the summer; it is a great time of the year. Spending time outdoors and handling some DIY projects are among the favorite activities homeowners embark on during the summer. However, not many people have been prepared for the heat wave being reported now in many parts of the world. It is exciting to head out to the beach, but long hours of intense heat can become quite uncomfortable. While you cannot do much about the situation outdoors, there are many ways to make your home more comfortable for your family.
In this post I will be discussing five ways to keep your home comfortable in the summer, even the little children will find it easier to cope with the heat.
So, here we go, use these tips to stop your home from being overtaken by the heat wave.
There are super strong energy efficient windows that have been developed to prevent the heat from outdoors from coming into your home. The best part is that these windows work in reverse during the winter, so you gain more benefits with energy efficient windows. How do they work?
Energy efficient windows to prevent heat radiation have been enhanced to have a low solar heat gain coefficient. This property makes the windows reduce the amount of heat that gets into your home. With energy efficient windows installed, you can feel the effect of your fans and air conditioners better.
2. Get rid of the incandescent lights
The incandescent lights are so ‘old school’. If you still have them installed in your home, they can be a source of heat to make your home even more uncomfortable during the summer. You should consider installing the LED lights in all parts of your home. LED lights are more energy efficient, and they emit lower heat energy. There are so many types of LED lights so do not be worried about compromising the aesthetic features of your home. You can choose LED lights of different ratings to illuminate your kitchen, living rooms, bedroom, and the corridors.
3. Insulated doors and walls
Insulation is a great way to prevent the heat from making the interior parts of your home uncomfortable. You will find out that the afternoons during the summer are more comfortable when the doors and walls have good insulation from the ravaging heat outdoors. Insulating your home is a project for experienced contractors and can be done during the spring season to get prepared for the summer.
4. Keep the curtains drawn
With your LED lights installed, you can keep your curtains closed. The curtains keep out the sunrays from outdoors which can contribute to the heat felt indoors. The radiation through the windows can reduce the effect of your fans making the children and others restless and uncomfortable.
5. Use your fans
The long hours you may need to use the air conditioners can increase your energy bills. To avoid these unexpected charges, you can use your fans to keep your home cool. With the other tips mentioned in this post, the fans will help keep your home cool and comfortable, and you may not need to use your air conditioners very often.
6. Turn of your Appliances
If you do not need to use your computers and other appliances often keep them turned off to prevent heat generation. Instead, find smart home appliances that are energy efficient to reduce power consumption, and they will not contribute to the summer heat.
7. Relax in a pool
You can take a few hours every day to have a relaxing time in a pool that can be set up indoors or in your backyard. During the summer, one of the most enjoyable moments you can have is soaking in a cool pool outdoors. However, the summer is also a period when swarms of mosquitos overrun the entire neighborhood. To avoid these pests from ruining your time in the pool find the best electric mosquito traps to stop the bugs.
8. Plant trees to make shades
You can keep the sun rays away from your home by planting small trees and shrubs around your house. These trees should be strategically positioned close to the windows around your home. The use of trees as shades is a plan that has long-term benefits. It is worth considering; you can use commercial mowers to keep the outdoor environment free from overgrown weed and fallen tree leaves.
With these tips, your summer will always be a memorable experience, and a season you always look forward to every year.