Dumb Teenagers Harass Disabled Woman And Pose For Pictures

Image Via: East Anglian Daily Times

Ah, remember the good old days of being a teenager and playing practical jokes? These kids obviously don’t know what a good practical joke is, because this is NOT it.

Granted I did some pretty dumb things as a teenager, but this is pretty damn low. Four teenage nitwits in Bury St Edmunds, in England, thought it would be funny to harass a disabled woman sitting on a bench by tossing eggs and flour on her and then posing for pictures.

The story goes that there was a verbal altercation between the teen boys and the woman on the bench. However, that is in no way, shape, or form a valid excuse to have done what they did. There are no details available about the severity of her condition, so it seems it could be severe based on how she just sat there and let it happen. Or perhaps she did not want to make the situation worse so she just took the abuse in the moment.

Two 15 year-olds and two 17 year-olds were arrested in connection to the crime, but were later released on bail. Inspector Anthony Bridgland said:

This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and we are treating the matter seriously. We know this incident may have caused concern and anger both in the local community and online, but we would like to reassure everyone that we are tackling the matter robustly and supporting the victim.

Kudos to the law enforcement team for being so quick to act and taking this matter seriously. I hope these kids learn from this and never do anything like this to anyone else again. May the law be ever in the victim’s favor.

The story above does not really surprise me when this is happening in the UK. *facepalm* Oh, teenagers.