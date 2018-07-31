How To Make Money With Real Estate

The real estate business looks like a dream come true on reality television—and it actually kind of is. If you are smart with your investments, you can make some serious money in real estate – either by fixing and flipping homes or by buying rentals and bringing in the rent checks.
It can also be pretty risky, though, which is why anyone who considers trying it for themselves should really do their homework on how to succeed—before making any type of investment.
Before you head out to buy your first property, here are some tips on how to make money (and how not to screw it up).
Do the Legwork and Prepare Yourself
You need to learn as much as you can about real estate—and all that comes with it. Start early and do as much research as possible. And even if you think you know where you want to buy, you should look into other housing markets as well, since there might be a better price elsewhere.
If you are a complete novice, you might want to take some real estate classes and learn as much as you can. This is your money, after all, and it might be your retirement if things go smoothly. If you know anyone who has been successful with this venture already, pick their brains about it. Chat with professionals. Check out real estate seminars. You can’t expect to pick the right property to invest in if you do not understand the game.
Make Sure You Can Afford It
Getting into the real estate game can certainly make you a lot of money in the long run, but it isn’t something that you want to try if you are already hurting in the income department.
Let’s say you want to fix up a cheap house and then list it on the market for triple what you paid. Can you actually afford to put that much money into the property in the hopes that it pays off?
Any investment comes with risk, so you want to be in a place where you can absorb that risk if things don’t go your way. Figure out your finance options before you buy, whether you actually have enough saved up or you need a loan of some sort. Thankfully, there are tons of options out there, so take a look.
Spend Money to Make Money
When it comes to renting out or selling real estate, you want it to look as appealing as possible. Meaning that you might have to renovate – which is especially true if you buy a fixer-upper to flip. After all, you will have a hard time scoring high quality tenants or buyers if your property is super outdated. Consider upgrading everything from the layout and the amount of natural light to switching out outdated appliances and installing hardwood floors.
Find the Right Tenants to Move In
If you are dabbling in real estate to buy up rentals in order to rake in the rent checks, you need to make sure that you find the right people to move in. Trust us, finding high-quality tenants might take a little bit of time and money, but it pays off big time when they maintain your property (limited the amount of repairs) and pay rent on time. It also means that they will probably live in your rental unit for a pretty long time, which is great because the longer your unit stays empty, the more money you miss out on (or lose, if you are making mortgage payments).
How do you find the best tenants? Run all of the necessary checks during the application process. That means that for every applicant, you should run a background check, a credit check, and get a rent history report. It can be a lot of legwork and it can cost you money, but it will be so worth it in the end.
If you want to make money from real estate, these strategies are an asset. Consider the ways you can make your investment more profitable using these tips and tricks.