Facebook Loses Millennial Trader $180,000

Facebook released its trading results last week, and although it still made very healthy profits, they were not as high as expected. This together with forecasts from the company of a slowdown in growth, wiped 120 billion dollars off its value.

This has meant that many investors lost money when the value of their shares dropped, one such unlucky person being Dennis Cao. Mr. Cao is a 24-year-old software engineer who has been playing stocks since he won a trading competition in grade school.

He did not start investing real money till he was a little older and at the University of California in San Diego. Then he invested quite heavily in things such as Amazon and cryptocurrencies, which meant he did very well and made quite a bit of money. He has no longer got many of his cryptocurrencies, but the profits he made on these and his other investments gave him enough to make big option wagers on Facebook. This has paid off till this week, and he suffered a loss of $180,000, which was almost 40% of his trading account.

He is not getting emotionally upset over it though, and has said, “I certainly was not expecting a miss of that magnitude, so I was shocked, but in a surprised manner and not in any emotional sense.”

Like many other investors caught out by the Facebook fall, he will now reevaluate his investments and is planning to make his portfolio less risky.

Big Losses

None of these investors have lost as much as the CEO of Facebook though. Mark Zuckerberg saw his fortune drop by $15.9 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. This dropped him from number 3 to number 6 on the list of the world’s richest people, behind Amancio Ortega, the founder of Zara and Pull&Bear among others. The current number one is the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, followed by the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates. Warren Buffet is number 3 and Bernard Arnault number 4.

Of course, the biggest worry for any Facebook investors is that things will get worse before they improve. Some will just hold onto their shares, hoping that in the long run, the value will return to them. Others have panicked and sold them very quickly and it is a matter of opinion as to what was the wisest thing to do.

Hopefully for its investors, things are not as bleak as they are being painted, and Facebook will recover quite quickly.