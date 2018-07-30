Becoming A Successful Freelance Photographer

71 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

If photography is your passion, you may have decided that you want to turn this into a full-time role by going freelance. Of course, you can always start by doing a bit of freelance photography work on the side and then turn it into a full-time role once you start to get more work. Either way, you need to make sure you plot your path to the top effectively. There is a lot that needs to be considered when becoming a freelance photographer. However, once you get there, you will have a role that provides you with fulfilment and a lot of freedom too. But where do you start? Read on to discover the different steps that you should take.

Buy the equipment you need – There is only one place to begin, and this is with purchasing the photography equipment you need to get started. They say that a bad workman blames his tools, but how are you supposed to produce premium quality photographs if you are using poor quality equipment? You need a flash, lenses, and an up-to-date camera to start up your business. You can then add more advanced equipment to your inventory once you start to secure more jobs and have more capital available to you. You may also need lights, diffusers and reflectors depending on the sort of photography you are going to provide. Out of all the pieces of equipment that have been mentioned, there is no denying that high-quality lenses are the most valuable. You should certainly look to upgrade your lenses once you start making more money.

Set up your own website – Once you have got the equipment you need to get your business going, you should set up your own professional photography website. While it may be tempting to use the free website builders that are available, this is not advised, and there are a number of different reasons why this is the case. Firstly, these website builders are used by so many different people, which means that your website is going to look like thousands of others out there, meaning you won’t be able to brand your business or differentiate yourself from the crowd. Secondly, these website builders offer limited features, which will hold your website back. Thirdly, your website is going to be slow – again, because of the sheer number of people using the same service.

Build a portfolio – Another necessity for a budding photographer is a good portfolio. After all, whenever someone considers using your services they are going to look at your portfolio to see the work that you have done so far. No one is going to hire you if you do not have a portfolio! They want to see examples of your work and if they are happy with the quality and style of photography you provide, they will end up hiring you. When you are first starting out, you may want to consider doing some work for free simply so you can boost your portfolio. Not only this but you will be able to get feedback from the companies you have done some free work for, and this will help to boost your reputation online too. Yes, doing work for free can be frustrating, but you should view it as an investment, as it will get you to where you want to be in the end.

Set up a blog – Another way for you to reach more potential customers and to establish yourself as an expert in the industry is to set up a blog. You can regularly produce content that will attract new clients. A blog will also assist you in terms of turning your website visitors into clients. It is all about educating and entertaining your viewers. By educating them, they will make the right decision about what to do next, i.e. get in touch with you and make the most of your services. You will also show yourself as an authority, and this will inspire trust. Plus, let’s not ignore the SEO benefits either. Through establishing a blog with original and engaging content, you will do wonders in terms of your search engine ranking and online visibility, which will draw relevant and interested viewers to your website. In terms of making your photography blog stand out from the crowd, there are a few things you need to consider when choosing topics. Ask yourself some key question. Does this topic excite you? Are other people going to be interested in this topic? What makes you different? What do you know about this topic? These questions should help you to find the key to success when launching a photography blog.

Look for different ways to monetise your efforts – As a freelance photographer, you have a number of different ways to make money. It is likely that you have already discovered your niche and the path that you want to go down, for example, you may have decided to provide wedding photography services. However, this does not mean that you should overlook other ways to make money too, for example, you can start selling photos online for another income stream. You can also make money from your website too through guest posting and advertising for other businesses on your website through banners and sponsored ads.

Manage your finances – Financial management is a necessity for all people across all businesses and careers. Being a freelance photographer is no different. You need to make sure that you manage a good cash flow so that you do not run out of money. Running out of money does not only mean that you will struggle to pay your suppliers and bills, which can lead to extra charges, but it also means that you miss out on opportunities. You may miss out on job opportunities because you do not have the money needed to purchase the equipment or supplies required for the specific job in question.

Create a schedule – The final thing you need to do is get organised. Once you have started to get a steady flow of clients, you need to have a detailed schedule because you are going to have a number of different tasks that need to be completed every day. Keeping on top of this is important. If you are using WordPress for your website or blog, there are a number of different plug-ins that can assist with this. Or, why not go for the old-fashioned whiteboard approach? No matter what appeals to your way of working, staying organised is a must.

Hopefully, you now feel more prepared to achieve your dream of becoming a freelance photographer. There is no denying that there is a lot to consider and it can be a bit overwhelming. However, if you follow the steps that have been provided, you should find it a lot easier to achieve your goals. If your new business venture does not take off overnight, do not panic. You need to be dedicated if you are going to make any new business work, and this is definitely the case if you are on a quest to become a freelance photographer. Nevertheless, once you start making new contacts and reaching your goals, you will feel motivated to achieve more and more. Good luck!