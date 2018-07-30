5 Best Tourist Attractions That You Must Visit In Olbia

Featured Image Via
Italy is a country that offers a myriad of attractions for tourists across the globe. Amongst these is a city called Olbia, which is located on the coast in the north-east of the island of Sardinia. Because it houses an airport, it is regarded as the transit town for travelers to and from Sardinia. But there is a lot more that the city has to offer; from the historical attractions to the stunning waterfront, traditional restaurants and charming cafes, the opportunities to explore Olbia are many. Let’s check the best 5 tourist attractions that you must visit while in Olbia.
Museo Archeologico
If you are a history lover, then Museo Archeologico is just the right place for you. The museum lies on a tiny island of its own and provides a glimpse of the history of the city. The exhibits include artefacts from shipwrecks, pottery and Roman amulets. If you happen to visit in summer, you can even enjoy a concert that presents a multimedia display of historical events such as burning and sinking of ships by the Vandals in 450 AD.
Arzachena
Another historical attraction that Olbia offers is the prehistoric monuments of Arzachena, which are located 20 miles north of the main city. A cluster of monuments, Arzachena has historical burial sites which are also referred to as “giants’ tombs”. This is not a free to visit destination as you have to buy tickets to see the monuments.
Tenute Olbios
Tenute Olbios ios a huge estate spread over an area of 60 hectares and lies 7 km south of the city. It offers guided tours where tourists can see the winemaking process and even experience a three-wine tasting in a tasting room located in the cellar. You can pay a little extra for a longer tour that includes a walk through the vines. You can even relish regional cheeses, antipasti and salumi.
Basilica di San Simplicio
Basilica di San Simplicio is an old church that is situated in a back street of Olbia. The church lives up to its name because of its simplicity yet stands apart because of its interesting architecture and history. It is a classic example of the Pisan-style churches that were constructed in Sardinia during the period of 11th and 12th centuries.
Porto Istana Beach
Olbia has some interesting offerings for nature lovers too. Amongst the various beaches that you can visit is the Porto Istana Beach, which is a perfect place to relax after visiting the historical destinations of the city. It is located in the Porto Istana village near Olbia and gets crowded in the weekends. The beach lies close to the Area Marina Protetta di Tavolara, a famous marine part.
Olbia is an interesting mix of history and nature, which makes it ideal for holiday travelers. Easy Olbia airport transfers are available to take the tourists directly to the hotels they are staying at. The city also has a large number of restaurants, cafes and eateries where they can savor the local cuisine. All in all, Olbia makes a great place to explore!