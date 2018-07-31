Game Of Thrones Season 8 Will Air In The First Half Of 2019

185 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

If you didn’t already know, the TCA (Television Critics Association) is a group of several American journalists who cover television scheduling. During the TCA’s summer press tour, HBO’s entertainment president, Casey Bloys, did not disappoint.

He gave us Game of Thrones’ fans a timeframe that we can countdown to. I mean, we were already counting down every single second until the finale arrives but now, we can better direct our impatient manifestations.

So yes, the first half of 2019. You got that from the title…unless you click on articles without reading the title first. That’s weird. Now, let’s place our bets. The final season could air any day from January 1st to June 30th. Let’s hope for the first half of the first half of the year. Pretty please.

