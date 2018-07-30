Ryan Reynolds Is Involved With A Drugs Infused Home Alone Reboot

Twitter/@VancityReynolds

Ryan Reynolds’ is set to produce a revised version of ‘Home Alone’. However, the new comedy changes things up with the main, adult, character being a stoner.

This is how the movie has been described to us so far: “It centres around a twenty-something weed growing loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip. He makes the best of things by getting high. Paranoia sets in and he believes he hears someone break into his house. Turns out thieves have broken in. Fully stoned and fuelled by paranoia, he tries to thwart the thieves and defend his castle.”

The film is being called ‘Stoned Alone’ after the popular film starring Macaulay Culkin. Actress and filmmaker, Augustine Frizzell is directing the new film. Reynolds is producing through his production company, Maximum Effort. We think Ryan is a great fit having seen him play his well known cheeky Marvel character, Deadpool. Furthermore, Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider wrote the script. But, there is no information on the casting or even when the movie is set for release. We hope to see an adult Culkin in this reboot!

Although, we suspect it will emerge around the holidays. This harks back to the original 90’s film and is suggested by the main character missing a holiday ski trip. Of course, this re-imagining of Macaulay Culkin’s breakout film will be R-rated in America due to the use of drugs. So perhaps not the type of film to sit around watching at Christmas!

