The Walking Dead Season 9 Trailer: As Creepy As You Expected

Annually, The Walking Dead takes to San Diego Comic-Con to release a trailer for the show’s upcoming season. 2018’s reveal set the bar very high for future Comic-Con appearances.

At the event, The Walking Dead team released 5 minutes of unseen footage. There were many exciting storylines teased for the forthcoming ninth season. For instance, for those of you who have a bone to pick with Negan’s arrival, you’ll probably be keeping that flame burning. Also, though we’re aware Andrew Lincoln is leaving the show permanently, heavy mystery still surrounds Rick’s “death”.

Regardless of what the trailer did or didn’t give away, it did promise one thing: this coming season of everyone’s favorite zombie apocalypse show will be wild. No one can quite prepare for the civil war that is to come. The communities of The Hilltop, Oceanside, the remains of The Kingdom, and Alexandria will remain collaborative. Keeping peace with The Saviors, however, will look to be tough. See below for yourself.

In the trailer you’ll also notice that the signposts are pointing to a cryptic campsite in Toledo, Ohio. What could be there? Not too much was given away about this secret location and its survivors…you’ll have to wait and see for yourself with whom this new group is linked!

Main highlights of the trailer were definitely the recurring standoffs between Rick and Daryl. But the real crowd pleaser was the proof of the Whisperers arrival. If you don’t know about the Whisperers, it’s a community that has chosen to disguise itself amongst the roamers. The end of the trailer left an eerie feel in the room as viewers were left with chilling whisper of “where are they?”

Another new tidbit is that Samantha Morton (of Fantastic Beasts and Minority Report) will play Alpha. Alpha is the leader of the ominous Whisperers community. Maybe she and her cult will help us all forget Negan’s ever-creepy “eenie, meenie, miny, moe”. Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC in October.

