Image Via: CBC

Wild animals tend to shy away from humans, but not this one.

Sam Ellis, a Canadian photographer, visited the Yukon wilderness to capture some footage of wild lynx. But he got more than he bargained for with Mad Max. When Max realized that Sam was spooking the rabbits, making them easier to hunt, he started showing himself to Sam. Check out the full video below to experience the incredible footage!

