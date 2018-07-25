Treating Addiction: Harm Reduction Or Cold Turkey?

Featured Image Via: Pixabay
Addiction experts in all fields have forever been torn on whether “cold turkey” or “harm reduction” is the best way to manage addiction. The former is a hard-line approach, calling for a total cessation in consumption of the substance in question, be it alcohol, nicotine or hard drugs. Advocates of the latter call for a softer approach, arguing that the best way to manage addiction is to steadily wean someone off the most problematic substance to one which poses less of a risk, with the goal of eventually being clean.
Take smoking for example. While the science is clear that tobacco smoking is very detrimental to health, not everyone has been able to kick the habit easily. That’s where vaping comes in. While vaporizing may not be as healthy as not vaporizing at all, it is considerably safer for the ex-smoker to take CBD vape oil and e-liquid, than to continue puffing through a pack a day.
The harm reduction-cold turkey debate is also being waged on cannabis. While harm reduction supporters claim that the best way to stop taking addictive, powerful drugs such as prescription opioids is to change to a less dangerous substance like cannabis, cold turkey advocates reckon that this just replaces one addiction with another.
However, there is a cannabis derivative that is not only immeasurably safer than opioids, but it may also help to combat pain and addictive pleasure-reward mechanisms – a study on mice found that CBD can help reduce the reward associated with taking morphine. And what’s more, it’s neither addictive nor psychoactive. That cannabis component is cannabidiol (CBD).
How CBD helps with addiction
Addiction issues can be made worse by various stresses and traumatic episodes that have occurred in life. The first step to solving an addiction is often to work out the underlying factors behind it – counselling can help to paint a clearer picture. Once somebody knows how their brain works and what triggers their addictive impulses, they can begin taking steps to manage it.
CBD has been found to be helpful at easing anxiety and treating psychosis. These attributes are intriguing for mental health workers, who are seeking safe, non-addictive ways of keeping patients calmer during therapy sessions.
A recent study found that CBD could be an effective treatment for learned fear, by using electric shocks. Studies have shown that CBD influences the hippocampus, a part of the brain that helps to form memories. The study involved administering CBD after giving the participants an electric shock, with the goal of reducing the fear associated with the electric shock.
CBD is a biphasic compound, and therefore low doses and high doses can produce distinctly different effect – the same can be said for THC, the primary psychoactive cannabis derivative. A study on rodents carried out in 2004 revealed that low-dosing either of these cannabinoids may help with addiction. The rodents were given amphetamine and cocaine addictions that were then gradually reduced with CBD and THC. These effects have not yet, however, been reproduced in humans.
But the fact that cannabinoid therapy can help to steadily wean rats off an addiction by reducing the conditioning that’s associated with consuming addictive drugs is of great interest to cannabis and addiction researchers. What is needed next is a more comprehensive and long-term study into CBD and addiction on human participants – this would confirm whether the effects are only short-term or even placebo, or whether CBD can genuinely help to break the cycle of addiction.
Taking CBD: do’s and don’ts
Of course, if you are trying to get a patient to kick an addictive habit like opioids, then recommending that they smoke cannabis, even if it’s a CBD-rich strain like Charlotte’s Web, is not exactly wise. Thankfully, there are a list of ways to medicate with CBD, and products such as CBD capsules are synonymous with any other type of pharmaceutical drug.
In addition to CBD capsules, there is a huge selection of edibles, including CBD gummy bears. Edibles work slowly in contrast to methods where cannabinoids are even inhaled or sublingually, but the dose remains active for many hours longer.
In truth, any form of cannabis habit is more manageable than an opioid habit, but in the spirit of harm reduction, adopting a consumption method that doesn’t create new health problems is just common sense.
Final thoughts
The world has never needed a pill for addiction more than it does now, with the opioid crisis not just wreaking havoc in the Western world but across Africa too – both Nigeria and Egypt have well-documented problems with recreational abuse of the opioid painkiller Tramadol. Deaths by opioid overdose exceeded 40,000 in the United States in 2016. In the United Kingdom, more than 2,000 died from opioid overdoses in 2016, according to the Office of National Statistics.
While it would be hasty to call CBD a silver bullet, surveys and anecdotal stories are certainly encouraging. University of California Berkeley researchers conducted a survey published in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research that showed more than 80 percent of those who had used cannabis and opioids managed pain found that cannabis by itself was more effective than just opioids or combining opioids with cannabis.
Furthermore, with CBD and cannabis in general looking to be an efficacious treatment for chronic pain, inflammation and neuropathic pain, perhaps in the future CBD oil could be a first-choice, rather than a last-gasp solution to break a dangerous and even life-threatening opioid addiction.