170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Via: Around Skate

Can you longboard like Lotfi Lamaali?

Check out this insanely cool video of Lotfi riding through the streets of Paris on his longboard. Lofti has been a professional rider since 2008. This video shows him dancing on his board while he rides through the streets and achieves some sick tricks!

If you enjoyed watching this, check out this cool video!