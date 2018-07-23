Home / TV & Film / ‘Apocalypse’ Is the Official Name of American Horror Story’s Season 8

By on 23rd July 2018

FX always plays hard to get with their information when it comes to American Horror Story. We think we have an idea of what direction most of the new seasons will take but like Jon Snow, we know nothing.

What was once rumored to be two different projects (a crossover with Murder House and then a separate season for the apocalypse itself) is now confirmed to be one cohesive season. The promo poster for it alone is freaky enough. Thanks, Ryan Murphy. We are definitely going off the deep end with this one:

Now, it’s only a couple of weeks. We can make it, can’t we? Yes. September 12th is within our grasp.

Sorry, I lied. No, it’s not.

