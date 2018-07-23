Liam Gallagher Hopes to Bring Back Oasis

100 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Featured Via

Liam Gallagher is known for the complex history with his brother, Noel Gallagher. After Oasis split in 2009, it’s been a constant back-and-forth family drama on a public stage. But is a reunion possible?

The Bad Blood

In the early 1990’s, Liam Gallagher catapulted to fame as the lead singer of Oasis. And honestly? The man needs little introduction. After all, he’s one of the most eccentric and loud-mouthed faces of modern British music.

Especially when it comes to the near-constant dispute between the brothers. They certainly haven’t passed up opportunities to take shots at each other via the press over the years. Though it’s kinda hard to tell exactly how much of it has been inflamed by the media, and how much of it is fueled by genuine hatred.

Tense relationships between band members, even family members, is not new for the music industry by any means, But even so, the question that lingers even today on the lips of many is: can Oasis get ever reunite?

The… Reunion?

Well, never say never.

Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about the drinks are on me LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 19, 2018

I’ve gotta say, it’s good as a tactical move. This way, the onus is on Noel to respond. And if he doesn’t, people will know who to blame.

Plus he uh, he seems pretty insistent.

Cmon — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 19, 2018

I don’t want to put Liam down or anything. I really don’t. But is Twitter is really the best place for making up? Still, it’s at least got people pretty hyped up. Whether that hype will lead to anything is… another matter.

Let’s just hope I’m being way too cynical. This could be the start of a beautiful reunion. Both on an artistic and personal level.

So far, Noel hasn’t responded. An Oasis reunion may be a little unlikely, but at least there’s a white flag. It seems we just have to wait and see for now.

Fianlly, check out this hilarious story where Mo Farah mistakes Noel Gallagher for Liam.