WATCH: Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Full Length Trailer

Instagram/@mayansfx

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image via

‘Mayan MC’ spinoff is set to hit screens this September. The latest in the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ storyline brings motorbikes back with this full-length trailer!

Using the Mexican culture of the Mayans as a namesake, you can expect beautiful views of Mexico in this forthcoming series. The trailer treats to aerial views that are breathtaking as the characters drive through on their motorbikes.

The Original FX series spinoff is airing September 4th. However, it picks up with the Mayan MC crew featured in ‘Sons of Anarchy’. Furthermore, The original show was cancelled around 4 years ago. Although, to the delight of fans, the trailer looks like exactly what they want from a spinoff.

We expect this will be everything Anarchy was and more…

This trailer is everything with flashbacks, backstory, violence and more. Also, the motorbikes themselves are loud, intimidating and decked out in chrome. Therefore, we just cannot wait to watch this crew ride the roads of Mexico.

The teaser trailer was released 5 months ago, see what has been revealed since then!