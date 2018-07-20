Elon Musk Finally Apologises For Calling British Rescue Diver A Paedophile

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Via BBC

Elon Musk Has Finally Apologised For Calling The British Rescue Diver A Paedophile.

The world waited on tenterhooks last week to see if the young Thai football team that was trapped in a cave would be rescued, thankfully they all managed to get out and none of them died, however, Thai Navy Seal diver Saman Kunan did, unfortunately, lose his life during the operation.

Despite the successfulness of the operation, it was shadowed upon by Elon Musk, known as the ‘real life Tony Stark’. His company SpaceX designed a mini-sub which he claimed could make its way through the tunnel and rescue the boys, only for British expert Vernon Unsworth to say that it would not work and that the boys should be rescued with a team of divers.

Musk did not take this very well and decided to retaliate by referring to Unsworth as a paedophile in a tweet, the tweet has now been taken down. Calling people a paedophile takes away from actually finding real abusers in the world, so it was a very offensive move! And the world’s media knew this as well, forcing Musk to give an apology, albeit, a half-arsed one.

My words were spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub, which had been built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader. Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone. I am truly sorry if I offended anyone.

If Unsworth did tell him to go shag this minisub then supposedly we can understand why he reacted in the way he did. However, calling someone a paedophile is taking away from people actually looking for real abusers, and therefore is highly problematic.

Moreover, Musk getting involved just is he has a chance to act like a real superhero and to display his efforts rather than putting the people in danger first is idiotic and selfish.

In any case, Unsworth has said that he is not happy about Musk’s options and has been approached by lawyers in both America and the UK over the possibility of suing him, however, it is going to be difficult going against a billionaire. Something tells me this is not the end of this ruckus though.

