Remembering The 2018 World Cup: So Many Moments To Treasure

The 2018 World Cup was full of incredible moments, perhaps the most noteworthy was the fact that Croatia, which would have been the second smallest nation to win the international tournament, made it to the finals. But let’s run down a laundry list of crazy shit that went down, shall we?

So yes, France did win the whole shebang, but can anyone forget the fact that the last World Cup champion, Germany, lost in sad fashion to South Korea?

I mean, Germany absolutely clobbered Brazil in a 7-1 match in 2014; yet they got shut out by South Korea 2-0 in this year’s World Cup. There’s no doubt this tournament has been a brilliant one to bet on football. There’s been shocks, controversy and plenty of quality football on show.

I mean this was a true embarrassment, to be certain. Cringe-worthy even. However, Germany was definitely not in the same shape as they were in 2014.

Germany is not alone in this type of outcome for former World Champions. Both previous champions, Spain and Italy, also lost in their individual bids in 2010 and 2006.

But there is nothing quite as exhillarating as seeing all of the highlights, just so a fan can get a flavor of each teams’ successes, of each goal from the Fifa World Cup tournament. After all, I can’t very well give you every inch of exciting action that took place in such a lengthy competition with such little room to write out all the relevant drama, can I?

