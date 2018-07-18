South Park Back For A 22nd Season!

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

It’s been 21 years of these guys seeing their gross-out humor and their gags, trampling on political correctness, but of course they’ve been missed. This far we have no clue as to what the South Park gang will be up to, but one thing is certain the new season will be as trashy and crazy as ever. The 22nd season will premiere on the 26th of September. Exciting news!!!

As for now we can look toward San Diego Comic-Con for a preview of these new episodes. A teaser might also be shown for attendees to the Con. San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 19th to the 22nd. However, for those that are unable to get tickets for Comic-Con you can watch them on Comedy Central for the premiere.