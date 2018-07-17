Best Safe Online Transactions Methods

Image Credit: Pixabay
Anytime you do an online transaction, there is always a risk of hackers stealing your personal and bank information. If they succeed to steal your payment information, they can use your account to make some online purchases, transfer your money to a different account or simply use it for other fraudulent activities. But you can reduce all this by using our list of top best and safe payment options we have today.
Currently, there are hundreds of online payment options available for use. But you need to understand that not all are safe to use. Despite the fact that some of these payment options are protected with the state of the art security system like 256-bit Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption, there have been cases of intercepted traffic or lost sensitive information over the past decades. Which is why you need to be extra keen when choosing your payment options.
Many people use online payment methods to complete different types of transactions around the world. For instance, donating to charities, insurance payment, online shopping, making reservations in hotels and restaurants, sending and receiving money, and much more. With the advancement of technology, users are able to use their mobile phones to make some quick online purchases too. Besides mobile payment, there are also options like e-wallet, credit cards, debit cards, wire transfer, and many others.
There is no doubt that the advantages of online payment methods out-weigh the advantages, but you need to be cautious when it comes to the security of your preferred method. To ensure that you stay safe at all times, we suggest you stick to these few safety tips.
• Avoid using public or free Wi-Fi when transacting online.
• Always review the certificates of the website or any other financial institutions before you do any transactions.
• Used a password that is hard to crack.
• Use third-party methods like PayPal to complete your online shopping payment.
• Use reputable websites only.
Before you delve into using a specific online payment option, it is important to keep in mind a number of things. Choosing a safe payment option will not only protect your funds but help you to succeed in whatever activity you are doing.
The first and foremost thing is the security of the site. You must ensure that the site integrated with 3D Secure and complies with PCI. Another key fact is the payout time. It is equally important to use a payment method that with fast payouts to save you the time of waiting. Also, you need to use a website that is easy to integrate with for fast navigation.
Moreover, choosing an option that supports multi-currency is important as it will give you the freedom to transact from different parts of the world. Lastly, we suggest that you only use a payment option with the lowest or zero transaction charges.
You don’t have to fear to lose your money when you put all these in mind when choosing your payment options.
There are quite a number of advantages and disadvantages you need to know about the different online methods we have today. Here is a list of them:
Strengths
• Safe and secure transactions.
• Most websites are user-friendly.
• Low labor cost compared to the manual payment methods.
• Low risk of losing money.
• Offers fast-timed transactions.
• Convenient for international merchants.
• It is easy to control expenses online.
Weaknesses
• You must have an internet connection to access the website.
• Some of them lack anonymity.
• High transaction fees.
• Risk losing sensitive information in the hands of hackers.
7 Safest Online Transaction Systems
Google Wallet
Although Google Wallet is only accepted in the United States and the United Kingdom, its popularity is widely spreading. The system is considered to be simple, fast, and safe to transfer funds between parties. One good thing about using Google Wallet is that you only need the recipient’s email address or phone number to complete the transaction. Users are not subject to paying any transaction fees and the transfer of money is done automatically.
Payoneer
Payoneer is among the oldest known online transaction systems. Currently, the option is available in over 200 countries, not mentioning the 15 different currencies accepted. All Payoneer users can receive payments for free and it is accepted globally. There is also a plastic Mastercard for users, just like the one used in PayPal. Whilst receiving payments via Payoneer from international online is free, there is a 3% charge when you use credit or debit cards.
Payza
Payza has grown in popularity over the past couple of years as users can send and receive payments
from anyone from across the world. Additionally, it has a very elegant user interface with the top-notch security system, not forgetting their dedicated customer support team. The most amazing thing
about Payza is that it also accepts bitcoins. This has greatly contributed to its use in different
transactions including in online casinos. Some of the popular online casinos accepting cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum include Fortune Jack, 1XBit Casino, best10onlinecasino.nl BetChain, CryptoWild, Bitstarz, and many others.
Skrill
Skrill is increasingly becoming an alternative to the popular PayPal for it fast deposits and withdrawals.
The system offers the user with low transaction fees and exclusive offers. As at now, Skrill accepts over 40
currencies and users are able to send text messages directly from their accounts. You can use Skrill to
purchase items from most online stores as well as depositing funds into your online casino accounts or
sportsbooks.
Dwolla
Did you know that you can send and receive money using your Facebook or Twitter accounts? Well,
with Dwolla, you can receive payments absolutely free for small amounts of money. The good thing
with this system is that it has a flexible API which enables it to focus on Automated Clearing House
(ACH).
Stripe
Stripe is one of the biggest rivals of PayPal. It has a simple and easy-to-use interface and a powerful
API. The flexible API enables users to adjust it to meet their needs. Additionally, Stripe can integrate with multiple applications by anyone who is not a professional coder.