Finch From American Pie Wins Glo-Up Of The Year

Released nearly 20 years ago, the movie America Pie is almost as iconic to Americans as the food that bears the same name. While the movie portrayed five awkward guys on their journeys to lose their virginities, the actors themselves have had insane glo-ups since then.

Perhaps the most notable transformation has come from Eddie Kaye Thomas – the man who played Paul Finch. Everyone loves Finch for his “nice guy” persona and intellectual capabilities. Oh, and let’s not forget that scene with Stifler’s mother.

Thomas didn’t quite shoot to fame like some of his co-stars did after the release of the American Pie franchise. He’s kept rather under the radar and hasn’t quite been able to shed that nerdy image.

All that might be about to change, however. Just recently, new pictures of Thomas were released, and let’s just say the man is looking pretty damn nice.

Heart eyes. A little weight loss and additional facial hair do the trick for just about any dude trying to change his image. No more mister nice guy anymore, huh?

But then you hear that Thomas is set to appear at comic-con with his American Dad co-stars. Hm. Whatever, at least he’s still hot.

