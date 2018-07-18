These Americans Can’t Name One Country On A World Map

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Jimmy Kimmel is at it again, revealing the stupendous stupidity of us as Americans. If the goal of the Powers That Be is to raise a bunch of clueless idiots, then they’re on the right track. Kimmel takes his crew to the streets to ask Americans a very simple question.

Can you name one country on a world map?

It’s self-explanatory. Here:

Most of them looked like they were confused, maybe because Europe and Africa were on the left instead of the traditional right. Not that that should make any difference but at least one smart little boy has his head screwed on straight.

